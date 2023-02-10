J&K Lt. Governor in city tomorrow

February 10, 2023

To open SJCE Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will be in city to inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, on Feb.11 at 6.30 pm in the College campus. SJCE is a constituent college of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU). JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.S. Santosh Kumar told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana in the city yesterday that Manoj Sinha will also inaugurate Multimedia Resource Centre. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will preside. MLA L. Nagendra will be the special invitee. Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Advisor (Technical Education Division) of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Prof M.H. Dhananjaya and Director Dr. B. Suresh will be present.

Diamond Jubilee events are being conducted from May 2022 till June 2023. Various events like national and international conferences on upcoming technologies, seminars, inter-Varsity sports meet, exhibition of various student projects and various facilities at the departments in the college and its achievements, will be organised, he added.