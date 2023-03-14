CM presents State Media Academy Awards

March 14, 2023

Nine journalists from Mysuru among 123 in State receive the honour

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has presented Karnataka Media Academy Awards to 123 journalists including nine from Mysuru, for the years 2019 to 2022, in a ceremony organised at Ravindra Kalakshetra here yesterday.

Andolana Award given for best district newspaper and instituted by Andolana Daily of Mysuru, was bestowed on ‘Nrupathunga’ Daily of Kalaburagi for the year 2019, ‘Navika’ of Shivamogga for the year 2020, ‘Sanje Darpana’ of Hubballi for the year 2021 and ‘Jayakirana’ of Mangaluru for the year 2022.

Mysuru Digantha Award given for best stories on human issues was given to Bagalkot’s Chandrashekar More of ‘Udayavani’ for his report titled ‘Maneyalle Eeji Samagri Tandevu’ for the year 2019, ‘Prajavani’ Mangaluru reporter Pradeesh H. Marody for his report titled ‘Keluttilla Male Makkala Alalu’ for the year 2020, T.N. Padmanabh of ‘Vijaya Karnataka’, Ramanagar for his report titled ‘Pusthaka Hidyuva Kaige Hasuvina Hagga’ for the year 2021 and V.R. Shivakumar of ‘Vijayavani,’ Hunsur for his report titled ‘Jopadiyalle Jeevana Bandi’ and Deepak Sagar of ‘Vijayavani,’ Shivamogga for his report titled ‘Kaggadalli Mulugida Meghaane Vanavasigalu’ jointly for the year 2022.

Executive Editor of ‘Mysuru Digantha’ Ghanavantha Malali was present on the occasion.

Special Awards were conferred on K.N. Tilak Kumar of ‘Deccan Herald’ for the year 2019, Vijay Sankeshwar of ‘Vijayavani’ for the year 2020, H.R. Ranganath of ‘Public TV’ for 2021 and economic expert Susheela Subramanyam for the year 2022.

Annual awards for the year 2019 were given to R. Manoj of ‘Kasturi TV,’ Chamarajanagar district, Sudarshan Chinnangihalli, ‘Vijaya Karnataka’ and H.V. Kiran, ‘TV9,’ Hassan, Kenche Gowda, ‘Vijaya Karnataka,’ Mandya and Anantha Shayana, ‘Shakti,’ Kodagu.

Annual awards for the year 2020 were given to Dharnesh Bookanakere, ‘Digvijaya News’ and senior journalist D.L. Lingaraju, Mandya, Nagesh Panathale, ‘Vijaya Karnataka’ and senior journalist Mahesh Machaiah, Kodagu, B.R. Udaykumar, ‘The New Indian Express’ and G. Prakash, ‘Vijaya Karnataka,’ Hassan and Mullur Raju, ‘Vijayavani,’ Mysuru.

Annual Awards for the year 2021 were given to A.M. Suresh of ‘Udayavani,’ Mysuru, Mohan, ‘Vishwavani’ and Mullur Shivaprasad, ‘Andolana,’ Nanjangud, K.P. Nagaraj, ‘Public TV’ and Shankar Bennur, ‘The Hindu.’

Annual Awards for the year 2022 were given to K.B. Ramesh Nayak, ‘Andolana,’ Chamarajanagar, Ravi Nakalgod, ‘Hello Hassan,’ Hassan and Somashekar Keragodu of ‘Kemmugilu,’ Mandya.

President of Karnataka Media Academy K. Sadashiva Shenoy delivered the welcome address.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations and Dr. P.S. Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, were present during the awards presentation ceremony.