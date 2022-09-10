President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2022

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2022, atop Chamundi Hill on Monday, Sept. 26. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru today.
The President will set off the 10-day Navaratri Festival by offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the presence of a host of dignitaries including the CM.
“Recently, we held a meeting to decide on who will inaugurate Dasara and the President’s name was proposed. It was the unanimous choice of all present in the meeting. Later, we wrote to Rashtrapathi Bhavan and just today evening, the President’s Office has confirmed that Droupadi Murmu has consented to inaugurate the festivities,” CM Bommai told reporters.
Strange name: Murmu’ Like her predecessor’s name Kovind.
These are non-entities selected to be the president-hardly Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s calibre, so that she will not oppose Narendra Modi, and
simply shows where he asks her to sign.
There are still some well educated and high calibre women in India-not the fat rich Sudha Murthy, but a well educated woman from S. India to occupy this office who would bring prestige to the presidency just as Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan did. Modi is a fanatic Northie, enthusiastic about making Hindi compulsory in S. India.