President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2022

September 10, 2022

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2022, atop Chamundi Hill on Monday, Sept. 26. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru today.

The President will set off the 10-day Navaratri Festival by offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the presence of a host of dignitaries including the CM.

“Recently, we held a meeting to decide on who will inaugurate Dasara and the President’s name was proposed. It was the unanimous choice of all present in the meeting. Later, we wrote to Rashtrapathi Bhavan and just today evening, the President’s Office has confirmed that Droupadi Murmu has consented to inaugurate the festivities,” CM Bommai told reporters.