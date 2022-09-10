Hardinge Circle barricaded to prevent accidents: Police

September 10, 2022

But commuters say barriers restrict smooth flow of traffic on all sides

Mysore/Mysuru: A series of barricades erected just around the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle or Aaru-Gate Circle) has prevented many accidents, claimed the Mysuru City Police.

The barricades were erected sometime back to regulate the fast-moving traffic that converges on this Circle from six sides.

A brainchild of City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, the barricades were erected around the Circle as many fast-moving vehicles used to enter the Circle leading to accidents and led to road-rage and brawls between the vehicle owners. This had become a public nuisance and often led to traffic snarls.

The Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle is one of the busiest Circles of Mysuru near the Palace. Locals prefer to call it R-Gate (Aaru Gate) because six (aaru in Kannada) gates converge on the Circle leading to the six main roads of Mysuru city.

The western road leading to the Palace and City Bus Station is called the Albert Victor Road. The two northern roads are called Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road as they are both one-way-twins leading to Bengaluru. The southern road is called Nilgiri Road which goes to Ooty.

The eastern road is called Mirza Road and it goes to Postal Training Centre in Nazarbad. The south-eastern road is called Lokranjan Mahal Road and it goes to the Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake.

All the vehicles heading to their destinations through the routes invariably land at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, take a roundabout and take their preferred road. “Most of the vehicles proceed at a great speed and enter the Circle as it is a wide and spacious one. This break-neck speed causes accidents as vehicles criss-cross each other and there were many reports of vehicles bumping into each other, causing damage. We decided to restrict the area around the Circle and laid barricades,” City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore.

Signals prove futile

To control traffic, in an earlier move, the Police tried to introduce the signal light system and this proved futile as it led to quick traffic pile-ups on the important roads. “Once the signal light system was introduced, vehicles were stuck in long traffic jams within no time and till the signal cleared, vehicles extended till K.R. Circle on Albert Victor Road, for example. So, the barricades were the only way where the motorists slowed down,” he said.

“Now there is no speeding and as there are barricades around the Circle, vehicles move cautiously, bringing down the traffic snarls and accidents by 95 percent. I have got feedback from the Traffic Police of Devaraja, Krishnaraja and Siddhartha Stations that accidents have reduced as the vehicles move slowly. We are thinking of permanently implementing the barricade system, except for the 10-day Dasara Festival. This is the first time we have achieved success as we have thought out-of-the-box,” Dr. Chandragupta said.

KSRTC buses add to the chaos

Usually, most of the buses heading from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand and the City Bus Stand passing through the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle stop right in the middle of the Circle, causing traffic jams as all the vehicles following the buses have to invariably stop till the passengers alight from the buses.

“KSRTC drivers heed to the request of passengers and stop the buses here though there is no official stop. This causes traffic jams and some drivers park right in the middle of the road. We have written to the KSRTC many times but we have not got a favourable action so far,” the Commissioner added.

Commuters say unscientific barricading

Regular commuters passing through the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle have called the City Police move to set up barricades around the Circle as unscientific and obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.

“The earlier system was better where all the vehicles moved in a free pace, without overspeeding. The Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle is slowly becoming a traffic bottleneck with buses, cars, two-wheelers, cyclists and pedestrians jostling for space in a small area,” said Pradeep Sharma, a commuter.

Also, as the barricades are laid around the Circle, those who circumambulate the Statue Circle to reach their desired road have to go around further, leading to inconvenience, he added.