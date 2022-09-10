Two-day Mysuru Santhe begins at Maharaja’s College Grounds

September 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Mysuru Santhe began at Maharaja’s College Grounds this morning. The Santhe, a flea market, promises a wide variety of shopping items from designer safety pins to electric cars. An assortment of eatables too has been arranged at the venue.

According to organisers, this is the first edition of Mysuru Santhe just before the Dasara festival and a part of the proceeds will be given to the children of Mahouts and Kavadis who are camping at Mysore Palace.

Former MLA Vasu was the guest at the Santhe this morning. He went around the stalls and lauded the efforts of the organisers in bringing exhibition business back to Mysuru’s economy.

Over 80 stalls have been set up and among them, 10 stalls are for food. The place has been designed like a Durbar Hall as this is Dasara season to prep-up people for the festivities ahead.

The stalls are showcasing clothing, footwear, jewellery, artwork, handicrafts, handlooms, upcycled furniture, vintage housewares, garden supplies, toys besides items from other parts of India.

Over 400 people attended the morning session of the flea market today and as this is a weekend, the organisers are expecting more footfall in the evening. Entertainment and cultural programmes have been organised in the evenings and there are a couple of places at the venue for visitors to take bright selfies.

A figurine of an Ambari-carrying caparisoned elephant and Chinese dragon dancers are special attractions for photographic moments. Among the stalls that are crowd-pullers is the one set up by Mysuru Puppet Theatre where attractive dolls, character and theme-based dolls are on display. Many interior decoration shops, balcony and house-corner decorators, and terracotta jewellery stalls are also pulling crowds.

The Santhe is open from 10 am to 9 pm and will conclude tomorrow evening. The entry fee is Rs. 50 and parking is free.