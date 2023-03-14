Committed social service recognised

March 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The social services of N. Raghavan, Proprietor of Raghulal & Co., Mysuru, who has made a name in pharmacy sector, are memorable. From contributing his mite silently for the expansion of green cover by planting and nurturing hundreds of trees and assistance to roadside vendors, Raghavan has been rendering many yeoman services.

Accordingly, Raghavan has joined hands for Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyaan by adopting hundreds of TB patients and providing nutrition rich powder for them.

Expressing his joy over receiving the honour along with several other dignitaries at Raj Bhavan yesterday, Raghavan said, “Of those succumbing to TB in the world, 34 percent are Indians, which is calculated at 4 lakh deaths per year. However, the death rate (due to TB in India) is low for now, but Prime Minister Modi has launched an Abhiyaan to make TB Mukt Bharat by 2025. As part of the Abhiyaan, Modi had given a call to adopt TB patients for nine months and provide the required nutritional food and other products. Crores of people have joined hands in this regard.”

“I have been providing nutrition rich powder to 300 TB patients and will be extending it to 500 patients next. According to doctors’ advise, TB patients must compulsorily take medicine for six to nine months. Some among them reach critical condition by not completing the course, due to lack of money and other reasons. Hence, the Government has devised a programme to identify such patients and credit money directly to their bank accounts to buy medicine. Pharmacists have to collect the Aadhaar number, cell number and details of doctors treating the TB patients, who buy medicines from shops and submit a report every month to the Drug Controller, District Health and Family Welfare Officer and District TB Eradication Officer. Considering this as a cumbersome job, some won’t sell TB medicines only,” he said.