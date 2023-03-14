Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyaan: Raghavan of Raghulal & Co. among many feted by Governor

March 14, 2023

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has congratulated the good-hearted people who have joined hands for Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. They were felicitated at a programme organised by Department of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka TB Unit and Raj Bhavan at the Banquet Hall of Raj Bhavan here yesterday, to honour ‘those who adopt TB patients and Ni-Kshaya Mitra (Donors).’

N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co., Pharmacist, Mysuru; Rajya Sabha Member Lehar Singh Siroya; S.P. Hemalatha (wife of Minister K. Gopalaiah); Managing Director of Mandya Milk Union Limited Dr. P.R. Manjesh; Girish Krishnamurthy of Tata Medical and Diagnostics; Dr. Farooq Ahmed of Jeevith Enterprises were among several others who were honoured on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for public participation for ‘Tuberculosis Free India.’ It is our utmost duty to convert Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan into a people’s movement. According to Sustainable Development Target of United Nations, several countries in the world have set a target to be TB Free by the year 2030. However, Prime Minister Modi has aimed to make India TB Free by the year 2025. Complying with the target, the Karnataka State has formulated ‘Kshaya Mukta Karnataka-2025’ programme.”

Through ‘Ni-Kshaya 2.0’ portal, the measures taken to provide community participation to TB patients are really commendable. As many as 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the portal and nine lakh active TB patients among them have given their approval for adoption. The Ni-Kshaya digital portal is providing a platform for those ailing from TB to seek community support. The general public, NGOs, corporate firms and elected representatives must support TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan by becoming ‘Ni-Kshaya Mitra’, said Governor Gehlot.

“Saving a life is considered as one of the best of human services. Under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ considered as the world’s largest health programme and Arogya and Kshema Kendras too, vast services related to TB have been included. There has been a fall in TB cases due to the efforts of State Government. I congratulate Ministers, Officers and staff in this regard,” he said.

Explaining further, Governor Gehlot said, “Of the total 39,745 TB patients identified in Karnataka, 25,895 patients have consented for caring and 25,110 patients among them have been adopted. Raj Bhavan has also adopted 100 TB patients from 10 districts including Mysuru.”

Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh, who has adopted 500 TB patients, shared his views on the occasion.

T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Director, NHM and others were present at the felicitation ceremony.