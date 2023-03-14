Dismantling of Lakshmi Talkies begins

March 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on dismantling landmark Lakshmi Talkies building on Chamaraja Double Road in the city, has begun this morning.

Jayanth Subramanian, the owner of the Talkies, said: “The screening was suspended in June 2021, during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. As the structure is 76-year-old, the works have been taken up to dismantle some of the basic infrastructural facilities like seats, projector, wooden beams and other articles. The experts opinion will be taken before deciding on using the building for other purposes.”

It may be mentioned that Lakshmi Talkies was one of the very few single screen theatres in the Central Business District that had withstood the competition from multiplexes. However, COVID-19 pandemic that hit many businesses hard, portended danger for single screens too.

In the recent years, the shutting of single screen theatres began with Shantala Theatre on nearby Narayan Shastri Road, followed by Saraswathi Theatre on Kantharaja Urs Road, K.G. Koppal.

Sri Nagaraja in Mandi Mohalla also stopped screening and a part of the building was also demolished to pave way for road-widening works.

While Opera Talkies on Sri Harsha Road was demolished overnight soon after the screening was stopped, Ranjit on Mother Teresa Road (B.N. Road) was razed to build a Mall. Many other single screen theatres have already faded into oblivion, with a very few remaining to tell the tale of bygone era.