Mrs. Universe Pageant 2018 Mysurean reaches finals

Mysuru: After winning the Mrs. India Face of South 2018 title in April last, Mysurean, Shruthi Shivalingaiah is all set for something big, as she is one of the finalists of Mrs. Universe Pageant 2018 to be held in Cebu, Philippines.

This is the most prestigious platform where women from 89 countries participate. The event is being held from Dec.4 to 12. Shruti is leaving Bengaluru on Dec.2 along with her family.

Shruthi is the daughter of Dr. S. Shivalingaiah, a retired Veterinary Doctor and S. Nanditha, a home-maker. They are residents of Alanahalli. She did her engineering in Computer Science from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering and is currently working in Manage as a technical writer in Bengaluru.

Her husband M. Naveen Chandra, who is working in HAL as Chief Manager, was a student of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering. The couple has an 11-year-old son.