Mrs. Universe Pageant 2018 Mysurean reaches finals
News

Mrs. Universe Pageant 2018 Mysurean reaches finals

Mysuru:  After winning the Mrs. India Face of South 2018 title in April last, Mysurean, Shruthi Shivalingaiah is all set for something big, as she is one of the finalists of Mrs. Universe Pageant 2018 to be held  in Cebu, Philippines.

This is the most prestigious platform where women from 89 countries participate. The event is being held from Dec.4 to 12. Shruti is leaving Bengaluru on Dec.2 along with her family.

Shruthi is the daughter of Dr. S. Shivalingaiah, a retired Veterinary Doctor and S. Nanditha, a home-maker. They are residents of Alanahalli. She did her engineering in Computer Science from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering and is currently working in Manage as a technical writer   in Bengaluru.

Her husband M. Naveen  Chandra, who is working in HAL as Chief Manager, was a student of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering. The couple has an 11-year-old son.

December 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching