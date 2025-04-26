CM inaugurates MCC Zone-3 Office
News

CM inaugurates MCC Zone-3 Office

April 26, 2025

Citizens can avail services from Apr. 28

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly-constructed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-3 Office building at Sharadadevi Nagar, here this morning.

He unveiled the plaque and offered floral tributes to the bust of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar installed inside the building.

The inaugural programme was delayed for about an hour as Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, who was scheduled to attend, did not turn up, despite being in the city. The new office will be fully operational from Apr. 28 (Monday), when public can avail the services.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and K. Harishgowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Regional Commissioner D.S. Ramesh and others were present during the inauguration.

The CM also attended State Youth Congress workshop at a hotel on Sayyaji Rao Road. Later, he left for Periyapatna in a helicopter from Mysore Airport to inaugurate various development works and to take part in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations. The CM will return to Mysuru at 3.30 pm following which he will leave for Bengaluru.

