No need for war against Pak: CM

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: Speaking to media persons in front of his T.K. Layout residence today, CM Siddaramaiah said the State Government would co-operate with Central Government in expatriating the Pakistani nationals to their country in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

However, he feigned ignorance about the exact number of Pakistani nationals in Karnataka. “There is a possibility of a large number of Pakistani nationals staying in Bengaluru. We will be taking suitable action complying with the guidelines issued by the Centre,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre over its failure to provide adequate security at Kashmir, he criticised PM Modi for skipping the all party meeting and questioned whether election rally in Bihar was important than the meeting.

The CM said “there is no inevitability to go to war against Pakistan, as we are against war, being the flag-bearers of peace. Instead, the security should be strengthened, dropping any thoughts of waging a war.”