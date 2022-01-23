CM launches website on KR Constituency development works

January 23, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a website on Mysuru’s K.R. Constituency development, which also provides information on various Central and State Government schemes, at a programme held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bommai also released ‘Modi @70 vision document’ and ‘Samartha Karnataka’, a book that focused on the narrative of KR MLA S.A. Ramdas’ job generation and skill training melas.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that the website contains a host of information on State and Central Government programmes and helps in their effective implementation.

Maintaining that the State Government is working in accordance with the Prime Minister’s dream of providing all Government services under single platform, he said that the book contains vital information on the guidelines and other details.

Pointing out that the book is a treasure containing the achievements of the State Government, the CM said that the book is also like a handbook for administrators and other officials.

Praising Ramdas for all his works as an MLA, Bommai said that the MLA has been successful in reaching Government benefits to targeted beneficiaries.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Corporator Shivakumar, Mysuru BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Santosh, Devarajegowda, J. Ravi, Om Srinivas, Nagendra Kumar, M.P. Rajesh and others were present.