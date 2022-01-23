Vedic scholar from Khanpur Gurukula visits city’s Ashtanga Yoga Institute

January 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Vedic scholar, Vyakarna Acharya, philosopher and Yogi Parama Pujya Acharya Pradhyumnaji Maharaj from Khanpur Gurukula and his senior disciple Pujya Sri Divya Jnanananda Swamiji were in the city this morning with their disciples. Acharya Pradyumna Maharaj is the guru of renowned Yogi Baba Ramdev.

They visited well-known Ashtanga Yoga Institute Sharath Yoga Centre in Hebbal to meet Yoga Guru Sharath Jois and bless the Centre. They also visited the home of Sharath Jois and interacted with him and his family.

They chanted Veda Mantras, discussed various aspects of yoga, asanas and pranayama and blessed the family with Mantra Padana.

A lot of yogic knowledge was exchanged between them during the interaction. Acharya Pradhyumnaji Maharaj has produced hundreds of scholars from the Gurukula he established at Khanpur, Haryana and at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.

He underwent Vedic system of education in various Vedic Gurukulas where he learnt Veda, Vedanga, Shad Darshana, Upanishad, Sankhya, Vedanta, Ayurveda etc. Guruji has specialised in Vyakarana. He is a living legend and an authority par excellence in Pannini’s Grammar and Patanjali’s Mahabhashya.

Acharya’s Gurukula is equated to Harvard in terms of the depth of learning. Many students have gone to study there after their professional courses like medical, engineering, IIT, IIM etc. Many of his students have established organisations spreading this sacred and ancient knowledge and culture.

His classes were telecast on Aastha and Sanskar channel for over 15 years and he has written many books on Sanskrit grammar, philosophy, Ayurveda and spirituality. He spends most of his time now in spiritual sadhana, teaching Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad and people from all over India and the world attend his classes.