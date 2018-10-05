CM meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi
CM meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister, who arrived in the National Capital late last night, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh this morning.

Kumaraswamy, accompanied by State PWD Minister H.D. Revanna and JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, sought more funds for reconstruction of rain-devastated Kodagu district.

Underlining the need for taking reconstruction works in Kodagu on a war-footing, the CM sought more assistance from the Centre, it is learnt. The CM will be camping in Delhi till tomorrow.

On the political front, HDK is likely to meet AICC President Rahul Gandhi and discuss various issues concerning the State.

October 5, 2018

