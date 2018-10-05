Day-5: Yuva Sambhrama draws crowd

Mysuru: Dance performance by various college students based on the themes of patriotism, women empowerment, destruction of environment and human greed were the major attractions of Day-5 Dasara Yuva Sambhrama 2018, held at Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre in city yesterday. Dance reflecting the culture of the land was the other major highlight.

Old Kannada hit songs like ‘Mysuru Dasara Eshtondu Sundara’ reverberated the auditorium. Students, youths, girls thronged the venue in large numbers despite the drizzle.

The celebrations began with the folk dance by students of Sadanapura Vishwashanthi First Grade College which received huge appreciation from the audience. They danced to the popular folk songs like ‘Chellidaru Malligeya, Baanasu Eri Myale’, ‘Andada Chandada Mayakara Mahadevge Chellidaro Malligeya’ and to other songs like ‘Mareyudunte Mysuru Doreya Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiya…’ remembering the contributions of Wadiyars and Male Mahadeshwara, the folk hero of the region for awakening the spiritual energy among people.

Patriotic dance

The students of Government PU College, T.Narasipur town, performed a patriotic dance to Kannada songs mirroring the vast history of Karnataka. They performed to songs like ‘Karnatakada Itihasadali, Bangarada Yugada Katheyannu Haaduve Keli Naa Haaduve Keli’, ‘Kannada Naadina Veera Maniya, Gandu Bhoomiya Veeranariya Charitheya Naa Haaduve,’ ‘Kannadada Maatu Channa, Kannadada Nela Chenna, Kannadigara Manasu Chinna’ and ‘Karunaade Kai Chachide Node’. The performance of a film scene of Onake Obavva killing Hyder Ali’s troupe when they were invading the Chitradurga Fort drew huge applause.

Other than this, students of Maharani’s College for Women danced to ‘Kelisade Kallu Kallinali Kannada Nudi- Kannada Nudi, Kelisade Honna Charitheyali Hampeya Gudi’, ‘Sankranthi Banthu Rattho, Rattho, Manassalli Manassu Bittho Bittho,’ ‘Yuga Yugadi Kaledaru Yugadi Marli Baruthide,’ ‘Mysuru Dasara Eshtondu Sundara among others.

Stop farmers’ suicide :Students of NDRK First Grade College, Hassan, drove home the message on conservation of forest and prevention of farmer suicides. Students of Vijaya First Grade College, Pandavapura, performed on patriotic theme while Mahadeshwara First Grade College students of Kollegal highlighted women empowerment, Hunsur’s Hanagodu Government First Grade College students performed on national integration, Sulya Taluk Subramanya Srisubramanyeshwara College students performed folk dance and Maharani’s College of Arts on freedom movement.