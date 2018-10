Mysuru: Abu Zubaydah with alleged Al-Qaeda connection, who studied in Mysuru’s Sarada Vilas College, about whom a report had appeared in Star of Mysore dated Oct. 2, 2018, was neither charged nor tried, according to reports.

After accusing him of being No. 3 of Al-Qaeda and subjecting him to various forms of torture, the CIA subsequently conceded that Abu Zubaydah was never part of the terrorist group founded by Osama bin Laden, according to reports.