Environment protection and patriotism portrayed through dances at Yuva Sambhrama

Mysuru: The second day of ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ last evening featured dances focussing on environment protection and patriotism at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here.

Over 20 students of Hunsur Govt. Women’s College entered the stage holding banners with pictures of trees and presented a dance to the popular song ‘Adavideviya Kaadu Janagala E Naadu’ sending the message on importance of protecting forests.

Students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Degree College, Kushalnagar, danced to the song ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’ and ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’ and highlighted the richness of Karnataka and Kannada. The dance also included the depiction of valour of Sangolli Rayanna and the heart-rending scenes of British sending Rayanna to gallows.

Students of Sarveshwara College, Periyapatna excellently presented a dance focused on Martyr Bhagat Singh, who before getting hanged by the British, consoles his mother saying that thousands of Bhagat Singhs were alive in the country.

Special children from Tilak Nagar presented a dance paying tribute to Martyrs; Students of Mandya Government Women’s College presented a dance indicating the importance of farmers, soldiers and teachers; Students of Chetana Composite PU College, H.D. Kote, danced to a song from movie ‘Navagraha’ showcasing how Goddess Chamundeshwari would kill people who conspire to steal the Golden Ambari used in Dasara.

Students of BGS Institutions, Adichunchanagiri, danced to a folk song and special children of Maithri Charitable Trust, along with the students of Government First Grade College, Bilikeri, presented a dance-drama.

Taking some time off his busy schedule, District Minister G.T. Devegowda watched the dance programmes of students.