CM offers bagina at KRS, Kabini

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing the tradition of Karnataka Chief Ministers offering bagina to the Dams after they fill to the brim, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with his wife Chennamma, offered bagina to Kabini and the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dams this morning.

After landing at the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, the CM headed to Chamundi Hill by road along with his wife to pray to the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari today, the day of Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (birthday). Later, he again arrived at the Airport to take the chopper to land at Beechanahalli Helipad near the Kabini Dam. After offering the bagina at Kabini, the chopper headed to the Helipad near the KRS Dam.

The ‘bagina,’ placed on the traditional ‘mora,’ contained saree, blouse piece, flowers, fruits, bangles, arashina-kumkuma and rice. The rituals were led by a team of priests at both the Dams. The CM prayed for the well-being of the State and its people and expressed happiness over both the Dams filling to the brim early this year.

The maximum level of Kabini Dam is 2,284 ft. and today, the same level was maintained as the CM had to do the honours. Even the KRS Dam’s maximum level of 124.80 ft. was maintained. Ministers Govinda Karajol and S.T. Somashekar, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, B. Harshavardhan and others were present. At KRS Dam, Ministers K. Gopalaiah and K.C. Narayanagowda and MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah accompanied the CM. Addressing reporters at Kabini Dam, the CM said that there was some confusion regarding who will design the garden in front of the Kabini Dam — whether the Government (Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited) or a private player. “We will discuss the issue and give consent to set up the garden within this year,” he added. After the bagina rituals at KRS Dam, the CM will fly to Bengaluru in the chopper. Tomorrow again he is scheduled to come to Mandya district where he will inaugurate a slew of programmes at K.R. Pet and Srirangapatna.