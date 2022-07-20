Statue impasse at Gun House Circle: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar writes to Suttur Seer to reconsider decision

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family and wife of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has written to Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji urging him to reconsider his plans to install the statue of late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at the Gun House Circle near the Palace.

The letter, written on July 15, 2022, appealed to the Seer to facilitate the erection of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s statue at the spot — near the South Gate of the Mysore Palace. The Gun House Circle is situated in front of JSS Mahavidyapeetha building as well as near the South Gate of the Mysore Palace.

It may be mentioned here that the statue issue has been a bone of contention between different organisations and groups. While one group is advocating the installation of Sri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue, the other is demanding Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s statue there.

Citing the presence of the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar’s statue at North Gate of the Palace and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s statue at Hardinge Circle, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has said that all the Circles surrounding the Palace featured the statues of the late Maharajas and the statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at the Gun House Circle would be ideal and proper.

Another view of the Gun House Circle.

She urged the Suttur Seer to kindly reconsider his plan to install the statue of late Suttur Seer Sri Rajendra Swamiji in view of the public desire that is in favour of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s statue at the designated place.

Several people had submitted requisitions to her to take steps to install her late husband’s statue at Gun House Circle. “I would wholeheartedly welcome the magnanimity shown by you to reconsider the installation of the statue,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar wrote to Suttur Swamiji.

Meanwhile, the Mysore Palace sources said that they had received an acknowledgement of the delivery of the letter on July 18 but a reply from the Suttur Mutt is awaited.