Congress leaders plotting against DKS: Bommai

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: At the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar was unable to discharge his duties properly despite being in the party’s top post due to conspiracy hatched by his own party members. He was reacting to media persons on the comments made by Shivakumar in Mysuru yesterday that Bommai is a remote-controlled CM.

“Poor chap, Shivakumar is nursing an ambition to become the CM and seeing his own party members conspiring against him, he is frustrated. He and Siddharamaiah are like two banks of a river and they will never meet. Let both see what is on their plate before commenting on the contents of somebody else’s plate. It will be fun to watch them in future,” he said.

The Centre has released Karnataka’s GST share of Rs. 8,800 crore and it is not right to blame the Centre for it. On Mysuru Mayoral Poll, the CM said reservation matrix will be announced soon, facilitating the elections.

Searching