Chamundeshwari Vardhanti celebrated with religious fervour

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Goddess Chamundeshwari Vardhanti was celebrated atop Chamundi Hill today in a grand manner with religious fervour.

Thousands of devotees witnessed the palanquin procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari taken around the Hill Temple.

The procession was launched by members of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda were among those who had darshan of the presiding deity.

Chief Priest N. Shashishekar Dixit performed puja to the Utsava Murthy placed in the palanquin.

Free bus facility was arranged to ferry devotees from Chamundi foothill to the temple.

