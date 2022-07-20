V.V. Puram Traffic Police avert disaster waiting to happen
News

V.V. Puram Traffic Police avert disaster waiting to happen

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the letter in ‘Voice of the Reader’ column titled ‘Disaster waiting to happen?’ in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, this morning, swung into action and regulated the movement of vehicles besides streamlining parking of vehicles.

In the letter, the reader had highlighted traffic menace on 2nd Main Road in Vontikoppal, in front of Nirmala Convent School, during School opening and closing hours, which was causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

The reader had stated that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, which drop/pickup kids, were haphazardly parked without any consideration for road users & pedestrians and it is a common sight to see vehicles occupying half the road, causing traffic jams.

Taking the matter seriously, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, led by Inspector Prasanna Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector M.V. Murali, who swung into action this morning, created awareness among drivers of school autos and vans about traffic rules and regulations and also about disciplined parking of vehicles without causing inconvenience to other road users.

The Cops made the drivers park their vehicles in a line on the roadside for smooth flow of traffic and movement of pedestrians, especially senior citizens.

In future too Traffic Policemen will be deployed on the road to regulate traffic and to see that vehicles are not parked haphazardly on the road which could lead to traffic jam.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “V.V. Puram Traffic Police avert disaster waiting to happen”

  1. Shankar says:
    July 20, 2022 at 8:46 pm

    Wow! “Taking the matter seriously, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, led by Inspector Prasanna Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector M.V. Murali, who swung into action this morning….” The VV Puram police station is located in the1st main road while the Nirmala convent is in the 2nd main road. Does it require a public opinion letter to see what’s happening in the adjacent road?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching