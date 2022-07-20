V.V. Puram Traffic Police avert disaster waiting to happen

July 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the letter in ‘Voice of the Reader’ column titled ‘Disaster waiting to happen?’ in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, this morning, swung into action and regulated the movement of vehicles besides streamlining parking of vehicles.

In the letter, the reader had highlighted traffic menace on 2nd Main Road in Vontikoppal, in front of Nirmala Convent School, during School opening and closing hours, which was causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

The reader had stated that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, which drop/pickup kids, were haphazardly parked without any consideration for road users & pedestrians and it is a common sight to see vehicles occupying half the road, causing traffic jams.

Taking the matter seriously, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, led by Inspector Prasanna Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector M.V. Murali, who swung into action this morning, created awareness among drivers of school autos and vans about traffic rules and regulations and also about disciplined parking of vehicles without causing inconvenience to other road users.

The Cops made the drivers park their vehicles in a line on the roadside for smooth flow of traffic and movement of pedestrians, especially senior citizens.

In future too Traffic Policemen will be deployed on the road to regulate traffic and to see that vehicles are not parked haphazardly on the road which could lead to traffic jam.