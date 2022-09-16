Dasara elephant Lakshmi’s calf born in Palace named ‘Sri Dattatreya’

September 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The male elephant calf born to Dasara elephant Lakshmi in the Palace premises on the night of Sept.13 has been named as ‘Sri Dattatreya’.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who was extremely delighted with the birth of the baby elephant, chose the name ‘Sri Dattatreya’ for the new-born calf out of the three names recommended.

The elephant calf was born at 8.10 pm on Sept.13 in the Palace premises itself, where Lakshmi was sheltered after being brought here for Dasara from Bandipur elephant camp.

The 22-year-old female elephant Lakshmi was one among the first batch of elephants which had arrived in the city on Aug.7. But as Lakshmi was found pregnant a couple of days ago, she was separated from other elephants and taken special care.

Forest officials said that they were unaware of Lakshmi being pregnant and they would not have brought her here if her pregnancy was discovered earlier.

Both Lakshmi and Sri Dattatreya are healthy and being taken care of at separate spots in the Palace premises, with veterinary doctors and other supporting staff tending to them. Lakshmi was first brought here for Dasara in 2017. But she was kept away from procession as she was scared during canon firing.