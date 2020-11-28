CM promises Rs.100 crore for Police Department in next budget

November 28, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to provide Rs.100 crore for modernisation of Police Department in the next budget.

Speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Directorate of FSL and Police Community Hall here yesterday, he said Karnataka has the best Police Force in the country and his Government was committed to make it most strong.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said those who lost money in cyber crime, can make just one call and immediately a case will be filed. The account of hackers will also be seized.