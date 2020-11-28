Revenue Minister R. Ashok to inaugurate Ponnampet Taluk tomorrow

November 28, 2020

Ponnampet (South Kodagu): Years of struggle by numerous organisations which had been fighting for the formation of Ponnampet Taluk have ultimately achieved their goal with Revenue Minister R. Ashok set to inaugurate the newly-formed Ponnampet Taluk at 11 am tomorrow (Nov. 29).

The Ponnampet Court Complex building has been converted as Ponnampet Taluk Office, where Minister Ashok will inaugurate the new taluk, which has been carved out of Virajpet taluk. Ahead of the inauguration, the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 25 lakh as initial administrative cost. Besides the Government has appointed Kusuma as the first Tahsildar of the new taluk and 12 other staff.

Kodagu District Minister V.Somanna, Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah and others will be present.

Meanwhile, Ponnampet Taluk Action Committee President Cheppudira Arun Machaiah has appealed everyone involved in the fight for the new taluk to be present during tomorrow’s inauguration.

Addressing a press meet at Gonikoppal yesterday, Arun Machaiah said that the new Ponnampet taluk is being inaugurated even before the model code of conduct will come to force for Gram Panchayat polls.

Maintaining that personal invitations could not be sent due to paucity of time, he said that this is an open invitation for everyone to take part in this landmark inauguration. Noting that the inauguration will be a simple affair due to the deadly COVID-19 contagion, he said that the inauguration is being done ahead of GP polls for administrative reasons.

Reiterating that this is an open invitation for all GP, TP, ZP members and as well as members of Kodava Samaja, Yuva Okkoota, Mahila Samaja and all other organisations and citizens to take part in the event, he thanked MLA K.G. Bopaiah for his efforts to get Rs. 25 lakh sanctioned.

Recalling that the fight for the new taluk began in 2002 when M.P. Prakash was the Revenue Minister, Arun Machaiah said that after 18 years of struggle, the current Revenue Minister R. Ashok will inaugurate the new taluk tomorrow.

Citizens Action Committee President Pokkalichanda B. Poonacha said that he was thankful to all donors who contributed their mite for providing basic infrastructure. Pointing out that over Rs. 3 lakh has been spent on office furniture for the new taluk office, he appealed everyone to take part in tomorrow’s inauguration.

Committee member M.T. Cariappa said that the previous coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy announced the formation of new Ponnampet Taluk in the first quarter of last year.

Recalling the efforts of JD(S) leader Mangera Padmini Ponnappa in the announcement of the new taluk, he said that the valued suggestions of former Revenue Minister M.P. Prakash shaped the movement to demand formation of Ponnampet Taluk.

Machimada Ravindra and others were present at the press meet yesterday.