Legislators threaten to move privilege motion against DC

November 28, 2020

Mysuru: Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs’ are out for Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri’s scalp and have threatened to move a privilege motion against her in the coming winter session of the State Legislature which will begin from Dec. 7.

Addressing a news conference here this morning, former Minister and K.R. Nagar MLA S.R.Mahesh sought to know from the DC, will an MLA attend the ‘Spandana’ programme if she and Tahsildhar sit and decide the meeting date?

“As MLA, I have to attend around 30 marriages a day. The DC must keep the area legislator informed about any Government programme. However, she has not bothered to inform me about the Spandana programme in K.R. Nagar. This is clear breach of protocol and a privilege motion will be moved against her in the coming Winter Session,” he added.

Taking a dig at her style of functioning, Mahesh said she cannot function here as per her whims and fancies. Let her resign, join politics and contest election. The people of Mysuru are known for their self-respect and they would not allow it if was at stake. It was unbecoming on her part to leak her letter to Hunsur Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath on social media. “I am not going to keep quiet if Spandana programme is held in the absence of local MLA. The DC and District Administration will be held responsible if anything happens on that day without the local legislator,” he warned.

On Friday, Hunsur MLA Manjunath slammed DC Rohini Sindhuri of ‘dictatorial’ attitude and accused Chief Ministers of two States supporting her from behind. All previous DCs have worked in close co-ordination with the elected representatives. But, the incumbent DC was behaving like ‘Hitler’ just because the CMs of two States were supporting her. “We have seen many DCs in the past but no one behaved like the present DC he claimed.”

Defending his action of openly questioning her in recently-held KDP meeting, he said it was common for the elected representatives to question the district officials. It was common for officials to furnish reply in the next meeting. However, Rohini took his question personally and shot off a letter to him the next day. Though, he had not received it the ‘letter’ was making rounds in social media. This has given the room for suspicion whether the DC purposefully leaked letter to social media. “Where was the need for her to mention only about land conversion in the letter to me. This shows that the DC has done it to blackmail me by claiming that she has documents regarding land conversion. I will not bow to such lame threats. I can also talk on your personal matters but I will not stoop to such level,” he maintained.

Tender apology or face action

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Raghu Achar has demanded DC Rohini Sindhuri to tender apology to MLA Manjunath failing which a privilege motion will be moved against her in the coming Session. He said “I do not know how she passed IAS exam. What she has done is an insult to all 224 MLAs and 75 MLCs. Rohini must apologised for her behaviour within three days failing which privilege motion will be moved against her.”