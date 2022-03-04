CM sanctions Rs. 89 crore to modernise K.R. Hospital

March 4, 2022

Bengaluru: In his maiden Budget presentation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has allocated Rs. 89 crore to modernise K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. The funds will be utilised to upgrade the facilities in the Hospital in the next three years, the CM said.

It may be recalled here that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had urged the CM to allocate Rs. 85.98 crore to renovate the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and the constituent hospitals run by the institution — K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital. These are the largest public healthcare facilities in the region apart from being the teaching hospitals of the MMC&RI.

The MP had told the CM that there is an urgent need to restore them with structural repairs. The structures have sustained the weather for over 100 years and the MMC&RI is one of the oldest medical colleges in India, the MP told the CM.

An estimate of Rs. 85.98 crore has been prepared for restoring the K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital and it has been sent to the Government. The restoration work is needed as many buildings have reported damages and leakages, Bommai was told.

Also, a lot of patients from Mysuru and neighbouring districts depend on these hospitals for treatment and it becomes important to strengthen them, the MP noted. The MP had requested the CM to accord administrative approval to the estimates.