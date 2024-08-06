CM Siddu’s Govt. is worst ever: JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly criticising the State Government for encouraging corruption and practicing double standards, while ordering probes into various other cases, former Minister and JD(S) Working President S.R. Mahesh, has termed the ruling Congress Government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as the worst ever dispensation he had ever seen in his political career spanning over 35 years.

He was addressing media persons at his office on Ramavilas road in the city, this morning.

“I was an MLA when Siddaramaiah was the first time CM during 2013-2018 and was also a Minister in the Cabinet of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. But I have never seen the level of misadministration, as is being witnessed now. Home Minister Dr.G. Parameshwara, speaks about providing Government job to the wife of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Parashuram, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Yadgir on Aug. 3, following the alleged harassment by their own Congress party MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son. But, there is a provision in the Government itself, that the wife of deceased Government Employee should be given a job,” said the JD(S) leader, who demanded that the MLA be sacked and arrested in the case.

But, the investigation into the case is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), only to hush up the case, alleged Mahesh.

Mocks SIT: Terming the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as Shivakumar Investigation Team and Siddaramaiah Investigation Team, Mahesh charged the Government of offering plum posts, to those Officers who dance to their tunes.

Continuing, the JD(S) leader said, Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, also the Chairman of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development Corporation Ltd., had demanded that the SIT should arrest him, to avoid getting arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the scam, but remains not arrested till date.

Haste in Revanna’s case: “On the other hand, SIT has submitted a charged sheet in former Minister and MLA H.D. Revanna’case (of kidnapping a sex scandal survivor in the case involving his son). Why it was done in such a haste? It is clear that the Government is protecting Daddal, by handing over the investigation to SIT,” he alleged.

Mahesh also came heavily on Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minorities Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, for his remarks on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and pointed out the Government is not providing milk subsidy and other benefits to people. He concluded by advising the State Government to stop revenge politics and focus on good governance, at least during the remaining three-and-a-half years period of its term.

Mahesh, also announced that the convention of ongoing Mysuru Chalo Padyatra will be held in Mysuru on Aug. 10.