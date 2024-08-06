Judicial Inquiry into MUDA scam: Commissioner calls for full cooperation of staff, officers

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move to ensure transparency and accountability, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan has issued a directive requiring all MUDA officials and staff to fully cooperate with the One-Man Judicial Commission inquiry into alleged irregularities at the Authority.

The Inquiry Commission under retired High Court Justice P.N. Desai has been set up to investigate the reported irregularities in MUDA. Commissioner Raghunandan emphasised that all requested documents, records, and evidence must be provided without delay.

He also mandated that officials concerned must be present during site inspections and work closely with the Inquiry Commission.

The order warns that any failure to provide the necessary information or any form of negligence that could obstruct the inquiry will result in direct accountability for the section heads, officials and employees.

The directive aims to ensure a thorough and prompt investigation, reinforcing the importance of transparency in addressing the allegations against MUDA.