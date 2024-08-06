August 6, 2024

District Minister at 77th birth anniversary of late Chamarajanagar MP

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that late Chamarajanagar MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad was a straightforward politician who never compromised on issues concerning the downtrodden, District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the late MP was a go to person for oppressed sections of the society in Mysuru region.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 77th birth anniversary of V. Sreenivasa Prasad organised jointly by the University of Mysore’s (UoM) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust, Samanate-Swabhimana-Svawalambane Pratishtana and Samante Prakashana at Vishwajnani auditorium in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Manasagangothri here this morning.

Pointing out that Prasad was a hope as well as trustworthy for the downtrodden and oppressed sections, Dr. Mahadevappa said that it would not be wrong to say that Prasad gave the strength for Scheduled communities to vociferously raise their voice in protest whenever they faced injustice or discrimination. “Prasad always advocated that apart from fighting against the external forces, the oppressed and exploited classes should give up alcohol addiction, illiteracy and adopt birth control,” the District Minister said adding that Prasad is an inspiration to the present generation of leaders.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Bhat spoke about the personality of Sreenivasa Prasad, while writer Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash spoke about the Movements undertaken by Prasad.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to a portrait of V. Sreenivasa Prasad.

Mysuru’s Vishwamaitri Buddha Vihara’s Dr. Kalyanasiri Bantheji graced the occasion. Former Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar presided.

Samanate-Swabhimana-Svawalambane Pratishtana President Prof. C. Basavaraju, Samanate Praksahana Founder Bharath Ramaswamy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Director Prof. J. Somashekar, Prasad’s daughter Pratima Prasad, who is also the Treasurer of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust and others were present.