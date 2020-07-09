CM to decide on complete weekends lockdown tomorrow
July 9, 2020

Bengaluru: With Corona positive cases rising alarmingly across the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of Union Ministers representing the State and MPs at the Palace Grounds in the State Capital tomorrow morning (July 10), to discuss on extending Sunday total lockdown to Saturday as well.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting here this morning, Yediyurappa is said to have expressed grave concern over the rapidity of COVID-19 spread. During the course of the meeting, the CM is also said to have discussed about the more stricter measures that can be taken to contain the spread of the virus, ban on inter-district travel to and from Bengaluru, which has become the topmost hotspot of the deadly pandemic and extension of curfew beyond the time limit now in force, while also not hampering economic activities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office is said to have received reports and inputs from the Police and the Expert Committee formed by the State Government on other stern practical measures that can be taken to stem the disease.

