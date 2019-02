CM to inaugurate Mass Marriage at Suttur tomorrow

Mysuru: The following are the events to be held tomorrow (Feb.2) as part of the Annual Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur in Nanjangud: 4 am: Karthru Gadduge, Maharudrabhisheka; 6 am: Karthru Gadduge, Laksha Bilwarchane; 6.30 am: Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Mahamangalarati.

10 am: Mass Marriage

Sri Siddhalinga Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Bhavathpada Mahaswamiji of Sripeetha, Ujjaini and Sri Jadeya Shanthalingeshwara Mahaswamiji will grace the occasion. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurates. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda presides. Distribution of mangalasutra by Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty. Administering of oath by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. Distribution of articles by Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh. Distribution of certificates by Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju. MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Anitha Kumaraswamy, B. Harshavardhan, M. Ashwin Kumar and C.S. Niranjan Kumar and Bannari Sugars CMD S.V. Balasubramanyam will be the chief guests.

4 pm: Bhajana Mela

Sri Guruparadeshikendra Mahaswamiji and Sri Channabasava Swamiji will grace the occasion. Home Minister M.B. Patil inaugurates State-level Bhajana Mela. Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa presides. MLAs S.A. Ramdas, Amaregowda L. Patil Bayyapura & Basavaraja S. Bommai, former Ministers PGR Sindhia, P.M. Narendra Swamy and N. Chaluvarayaswamy, MP Dr. G. Gopalakrishnan, former MLC H.D. Chowdaiah and Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy chief guests; 8 pm: Shatsthala Flag Hoisting – Sri Siddhamalla Swamiji, Sri Neelakantaswami Math, Mysuru, Sri Kallumath, Agara, Yalandur taluk, graces the occasion; Message by Sri Siddarama Shivacharya Swamiji, Mahantheswara Math, Chinamayagiri Afjalpur taluk.