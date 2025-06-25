CM to release Rs. 50 crore per Constituency amid MLA dissent

June 25, 2025

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar steps up outreach, hosts MLAs ahead of anticipated CM transition

Bengaluru: Facing growing discontent among party legislators over lack of funds for development works in their Constituencies, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to release Rs. 50 crore for development works in each Assembly segment. The funds are expected to be disbursed in July, with officials directed to prioritise infrastructure projects based on recommendations from local MLAs.

This move comes after senior legislators, including B.R. Patil, N.Y. Gopalakrishna, Belur Gopalakrishna and Raju Kage, voiced their dissatisfaction. In an effort to regain their trust, the Chief Minister has initiated measures to address their concerns.

Upon his return from Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to hold daily breakfast meetings with small groups of legislators to hear their grievances first-hand and provide immediate solutions.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary has instructed officials to respond swiftly to representations made by legislators — particularly Assembly members — while adhering to legal procedures.

The frequent criticism from party MLAs regarding bureaucratic overreach has caused significant embarrassment for both the Government and the ruling party.

Shivakumar’s silent move

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is reportedly confident of assuming the CM’s post by November, has already begun hosting fellow legislators as part of his outreach.

In recent days, Shivakumar has been personally meeting legislators at his Sadashivanagar residence, seating them in a separate chamber to discuss issues and offering on-the-spot resolutions.

To ensure timely follow-ups on MLAs’ concerns, he has appointed special officers — a marked shift from the previous approach, where such matters were allegedly not given due priority.

Speaking to journalists at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Basavaraj Rayareddy, the CM’s Economic Advisor and a senior party legislator, noted that the State’s financial condition had been strained over the past two years, hindering comprehensive development.

He attributed the current challenges to arbitrary contract awards and delayed fund releases during the previous BJP government.

“Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has to be credited with stabilising the State’s finances over the last two years. With development funds now set for release in July, MLAs — while frustrated by slow implementation — have clarified that their grievances are not a revolt against the administration, government or Chief Minister,” Rayareddy added. Their primary demand remains Constituency development, an issue the CM is addressing with urgency, he said.