Troubling voter over issuance of ID card: MLA enters into verbal spat with MCDCC Bank CEO

June 25, 2025

Mysuru:  Accusing MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank CEO R.J. Kantharaju of troubling a voter over issuance of a duplicate voter ID card, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda entered into a verbal spat  with the CEO at the Bank’s Main Office at Nehru Circle on Ashoka Road here yesterday.

Gurunayaka, a voter from Punajanur Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society in Chamarajanagar taluk, had lost his delegate card (ID card) of the Society, following which he had filed an application seeking issuance of a duplicate card on June 19. But the Bank officials gave an endorsement stating that the duplicate ID cannot be issued.

Questioning this, Gurunayaka, accompanied by BJP leader Vrishabhendrappa, met the MCDCC Bank officials and enquired about the denial, when the officials told them to meet the Returning Officer Ashappa, who in turn asked Gurunayaka to once again meet the Bank officials, it is learnt.

Upon learning about this, MLA G.D. Harish Gowda visited the MCDCC Bank and insisted on issuing a duplicate ID to Gurunayaka, when the Bank CEO Kantharaju is said to have declined.

An upset Harish Gowda entered into a verbal duel with the CEO. Arguing that it was not correct on the part of Bank officials to deprive a legitimate voter of his voting rights, the MLA maintained that it is the duty of officials to issue a duplicate card after an application has been filed.

Later, after a 4-hour wait, the Bank officials got the duplicate ID card from the office of the Returning Officer and gave it to Gurunayaka after due authentication.

Gurunayaka said that he had lost his ID card while travelling in a bus on June 14 and as such, he had filed an application for a duplicate ID.

BJP leader Vrishabhendrappa, who is also a party backed candidate for the MCDCC Bank polls from Chamarajanagar taluk, alleged that the Bank officials had intentionally delayed issuance of the card because of pressure exerted by some influential leaders.

Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda, who is contesting MCDCC Bank polls scheduled for tomorrow (June 26), said that he was responsible for the conduct of MCDCC Bank polls.

Maintaining that he had waged a legal battle for two years in Court seeking conduct of Bank polls, he contended that politics should not enter co-operative sector, which is non-political in nature. 

Alleging that some groups  were indulged in depriving voting rights to delegates of Co-operative Societies, Harish Gowda, who is also a former MCDCC Bank President, said that he has appealed the Bank CEO and the Returning Officer to ensure a free and fair polls. 

Bank polls tomorrow

The polls for electing 11 out of the 12  Directors of the MCDCC Bank will take place at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city tomorrow (June 26). There are a total of 29 candidates in fray. The election will not be held for Yelandur Taluk Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies seat in Chamarajanagar as Y.M. Jayaram has been declared elected unopposed for being the lone candidate to file the nomination from that seat.

Tomorrow’s election has turned out to be all the more interesting and prestigious this time, with as many as four MLAs (G.D. Harish Gowda, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, C. Puttarangashetty and Anil Chikkamadu) and a former MLA R. Narendra contesting.

