CM to take a call on firecrackers ban soon
COVID-19, News

CM to take a call on firecrackers ban soon

November 5, 2020

Bengaluru: Taking a cue from States like Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana that have banned the sale of firecrackers this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,  the Government of Karnataka is likely to follow the suit in the interest of Corona positive recovered and recovering patients.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said this has been referred to the health experts and members of Technical Committee on COVID, who will study and give their feedback to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The CM will take a final call in this regard in a day or two. He said health experts have explained him that the smoke emanating from the firecrackers would cause breathlessness for COVID patients. Besides, it would also cause problems for patients with respiratory ailments.

The Union Health Ministry is likely to issue fresh guidelines in the next two to three days banning the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali in the wake of prevailing pandemic across the country. This fresh set of guidelines will help the State Governments to impose the ban on firecrackers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching