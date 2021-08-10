CM visits Suttur, seeks Seer’s blessings
CM visits Suttur, seeks Seer’s blessings

August 10, 2021

Bommai meets Ganapathy Swamiji

Nanjangud: A traditional welcome was accorded to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he arrived at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk to seek the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji here yesterday.

As he arrived at the Mutt, he was welcomed with poorna kumbha, dolu and puja kunita troupes. The CM first offered puja to the Kathru Gaddige of Adijagadguru Shivayogi. Then he called on the Suttur Seer and spent ten minutes with him. This was the first visit of Bommai after assuming the post of Chief Minister. The Seer presented the CM with a sandalwood idol of Lord Ganesha and blessed him.

CM Bommai also visited Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and garlanded Sri Ganapathy Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham. The Seer blessed the CM, his Cabinet colleagues and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev with a shawl.

Ministers S.T. Somashekar, V. Somanna, Murugesh Nirani, Dr. K. Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K.C. Narayanagowda and MLAs B. Harshavardhan, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and M.P. Renukacharya were present.

