CM watches intense match on tablet device
News

CM watches intense match on tablet device

June 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Despite his busy schedule, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah watched  the  high voltage finals of IPL T-20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on a tab.

Siddaramaiah, who flew back from Gadag district tour to HAL Airport in the city last night, watched the match on tab, as he drove towards his official residence. He had watched RCB team playing league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru too.

During the inauguration of Lakkundi Utsav in the day, CM Siddaramaiah had wished for the victory of RCB.

“The RCB has entered finals for the fourth time. Wish they win the match. I will congratulate either of RCB or PBKS, whoever emerges victorious among them,” Siddaramaiah had said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching