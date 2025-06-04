CM watches intense match on tablet device

June 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Despite his busy schedule, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah watched the high voltage finals of IPL T-20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on a tab.

Siddaramaiah, who flew back from Gadag district tour to HAL Airport in the city last night, watched the match on tab, as he drove towards his official residence. He had watched RCB team playing league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru too.

During the inauguration of Lakkundi Utsav in the day, CM Siddaramaiah had wished for the victory of RCB.

“The RCB has entered finals for the fourth time. Wish they win the match. I will congratulate either of RCB or PBKS, whoever emerges victorious among them,” Siddaramaiah had said.