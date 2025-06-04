Smart meters: George dismisses BJP’s kickback allegations

June 4, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George has strongly refuted the BJP’s allegations of kickbacks in the State’s smart meter installation project, terming them “baseless and politically motivated.”

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, George said, “The BJP has neither proof nor a valid basis for its claims. If they have evidence, let them present it in Court. These accusations are just a continuation of their pattern — they did the same in the IAS Officer D.K. Ravi and Dy.SP M.K. Ganapathi’s suicide cases, and even the CBI did not call me for questioning then. Their real target is not me but the Congress party and its smooth governance under CM Siddaramaiah.”

George added that there was no need to react to “unfounded remarks driven by political desperation.”

Responding to speculation about a change in Chief Minister in November, George remained non-committal. “You’re asking whether there will be a change — my answer is simple: the decision lies entirely with the high command. The MLAs and Congress leadership continue to support CM Siddaramaiah. If there’s a change in November, I will respond then,” he said, calling the speculation premature and unnecessary.

When questioned on the BJP labelling him a “soft politician,” George responded firmly: “If I were soft, I wouldn’t have held key roles such as Youth Congress President, Home Minister and others. My track record speaks for itself.”

Minister George was received by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others when he arrived at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli to attend various events.

Prem Kumar (father of former MLA H.P. Manjunath), CESC Chairman Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Block Congress President G. Somashekar, and Ashraya Committee members Gunashekar and Mohammed Farooq. Congress leaders, including Ashokapuram Manju, Nagamahadev and Sandeep were also present.