 ‘I gave everything to RCB for 18 years,’ says Kohli

June 4, 2025

Ahmedabad: “I have given this team my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come,” Virat Kohli’s voice trembled, his eyes welled up and an 18-year-long weight lifted off his shoulders as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy after a dramatic six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) yesterday.

This was more than just a cricketing victory. It was a culmination of nearly two decades of faith, fire and frustration for both Kohli and RCB’s devoted fanbase.

“I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled,” the legendary batsman admitted, summing up the sentiment of a franchise and millions of its followers who had stayed loyal despite heartbreak after heartbreak.

For Kohli, this wasn’t just about winning a trophy, it was about vindication. “My heart is with Bengaluru, my soul is with Bengaluru. This is the team I will play for till the time I play the IPL. I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I’ve had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck with this team,” he declared, as chants of “RCB! RCB!” rang around the stadium.

In an especially touching gesture, Kohli dedicated the win to AB de Villiers, his long-time teammate and friend. “What he’s done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well? This one is as much yours and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most Man of the Match awards for us and he’s been retired four years. He deserves to be on the podium with us,” Kohli said.

Amid the joy, Kohli retained his grounded perspective on the game, placing the moment in the broader context of his career. “This moment is right up there with the best in my career. But it still ranks five levels below Test cricket. If you want to earn respect, take up Test cricket,” he stated. The journey to the title had its critics, especially after the IPL auction. But Kohli praised the RCB setup, saying, “This management and group is outstanding, to be honest. A lot of people questioned us after the auction, but by Day 2 we were happy with what we had.”

As he stood under floodlights, trophy in hand, soaking in cheers and fireworks, Kohli spoke like a man at peace: “Tonight I’ll sleep like a baby. I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. There’s an end-date to us. I want to give everything I have before that. Thankful to God for giving it in my lap finally.”

RCB’s title was more than just a result — it was a reward for unshakable loyalty, resilience and a man who refused to give up on his team, even when hope seemed distant.