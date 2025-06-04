Grand procession marks Nalwadi’s 141st birth anniversary in city

June 4, 2025

Mysuru: The 141st birth anniversary of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the visionary ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Wadiyar Dynasty, was celebrated with grandeur in the heart of the city this morning, marked by a vibrant cultural procession.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, who ascended the throne at the age of 18 in 1902 and ruled until 1940, is widely credited for ushering in the “Golden Age of Mysore” through his commitment to social justice, education and economic progress.

The colourful procession was flagged off from Sri Lakshminarayana Temple within the Mysore Palace premises by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, in the presence of M.J. Roopa, Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, and other dignitaries.

Featuring vibrant folk and cultural troupes, the procession included giant Yakshagana figures, Mahishi characters and performers with peacock feathers. Hundreds of school children also participated, adding youthful energy to the celebrations. Portraits of the late Maharaja were mounted on vehicles, honouring his legacy as a modernising monarch of Mysore.

The procession reached Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where it was received by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLA G.T. Devegowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Mayor Purushotham, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials.

At K.R. Circle, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the royal family, joined the tribute.

The dignitaries garlanded the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar before the procession continued along D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Hunsur Road, culminating at Kalamandira, where the District Administration has organised a stage programme.