Minister Satish Jarkiholi declines Honorary Doctorate from KSOU
News

Minister Satish Jarkiholi declines Honorary Doctorate from KSOU

June 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has requested the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to withdraw the Honorary Doctorate (D Litt) conferred on him in March this year.

In a letter addressed to the KSOU Vice-Chancellor, the Minister wrote, “I request you to withdraw the Honorary Doctorate your University has conferred on me, and I hope you will not think otherwise about my decision.”

The letter, which surfaced in media circles on Tuesday, highlights Jarkiholi’s reasons for declining the honour. He stated that the title had increased his responsibility in society and that he would require time to fulfil the expectations that come with such recognition.

“By conferring this Honorary Doctorate on me, you have increased my responsibility in society. I have formulated several plans to ensure the success of various social service initiatives I have undertaken. But I now face the heavy responsibility of implementing them, which will require more time,” he explained.

KSOU had conferred the Honorary Doctorate on Mar. 27, acknowledging Jarkiholi’s contributions to public life and social service.

