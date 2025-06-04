Kumble is Karnataka Forest Department’s Brand Ambassador

June 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Former India captain and cricketing icon Anil Kumble has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Karnataka Forest Department, a move aimed at boosting public awareness and engagement in forest and wildlife conservation.

Kumble, renowned not just for his sporting excellence but also for his environmental commitment, pledged to do everything within his capacity to safeguard the State’s natural heritage.

“This is a responsibility I deeply value. I previously served as Vice-Chairman of the State Wildlife Board, and I’m happy to contribute again,” he said after meeting Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre at the Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He added, “I hope to raise awareness among citizens, especially children, on the importance of preserving our forests and wildlife. “There are many ways in which social media can be used to interact with youth, and now the Forest Department and I will make the most use of it.”

Khandre lauded Kumble’s national and international stature, stating that his involvement would bring greater visibility and credibility to the Department’s conservation initiatives. “He has agreed to serve in this role without any remuneration. A formal MoU will soon be signed in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” the Minister noted. Officials believe Kumble’s presence will enhance outreach efforts. His participation in campaigns and public events is expected to inspire a more environmentally conscious society and reinforce Karnataka’s conservation goals.