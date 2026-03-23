Co-operation Award to be conferred  on Lalitha G.T. Devegowda

March 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Co-operator of the city Lalitha G.T. Devegowda, wife of Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and mother of Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, will be conferred G.S. Bommegowda Co-operation Award (2026) at a programme organised by Mandya-based Karnataka Sangha at K.V. Shankaregowda Centenary Bhavan in Mandya at 11 am on Mar. 25.

Lalitha, who is also a former Chairperson of Karnataka State Credit Co-operative Societies Federation at Bengaluru, will be conferred the award in recognition of her services to the co-operative sector and organisation of women in the sector.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.

Former University of Mysore Prasaranga Director K.T. Veerappa will present the award her in the presence of former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, former MLA K.B. Shivakumar and other personalities.