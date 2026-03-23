National workshop at Teresian College

March 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day National Workshop on Structural Equation Modelling organised by Teresian College Research Centre (Commerce) in association with IQAC, Teresian College, Mysuru, was held at its Ave Maria Golden Jubilee Auditorium recently. It aimed to enhance advanced research competencies among academicians, research scholars, students and other aspiring researchers.

Inaugurating the workshop Dr. R. Kasilingam, Professor, Department of Management Studies, Dean, School of Law, Pondicherry University, emphasised that India’s research output needs to grow further in comparison with other leading countries.

He also observed that the spirit of generating innovative ideas among the younger generation is relatively limited and needs greater encouragement adding that strengthening research culture and engaging students in systematic research activities can nurture creativity, critical thinking and innovation among young minds.

Dr. M.L. Ashoka, Senior Professor, Department of Studies in Commerce, University of Mysore, emphasised that business growth today strongly depends on research and effective research requires the application of advanced analytical tools such as Structural Equation Modelling.

He said that strengthening research culture and contributing to knowledge creation is a collective responsibility that demands active involvement of every academician and researcher.

College Principal Rev. Dr. Sr. Rohini presided. Dr. Veena M. D’Almeida, Director of Research, Dr. P. M. Shiva Prasad, Assistant Professor and Research Guide and Vivek Charles, IQAC Co-ordinator, were present.

The workshop provided comprehensive training on key analytical techniques including Linear and Multivariate Regression, Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA), Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA), Structural Model Building and Evaluation, First and Second Order SEM, Mediation and Moderation Analysis and assessment of Convergent and Discriminant Validity (AVE, CR, HTMT). Participants gained practical insights into interpreting model fit indices such as CFI, TLI, RMSEA and SRMR, along with hands-on experience in analysing outputs using AMOS and SmartPLS.