Col. G. Kannan takes charge as Kudige Sainik School Principal

July 13, 2020

Kushalnagar: Col. G. Kannan recently took charge as the new Principal of Kudige Sainik School located in Kudige Agricultural Farm premises near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. He was received by Vice-Principal Lt. Col. Seema Tripathi. Soon after taking over, Col. Kannan paid floral tributes to martyred soldiers memorial in the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Kannan expressed happiness about the facilities provided to the students and also lauded the School’s achievement over the years.

Noting that Kudige Sainik School was one of the prestigious educational Institutions, he stressed on the need for maintaining discipline, unity and hard work. Expressing concern over the spread of COVID-19, Col. Kannan said that it was important to fight unitedly to tackle the virus, which has been causing great havoc across the world. Emphasising on the need for maintaining COVID regulations, he said it is important for every individual to take precautionary and safety measures such as wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distancing for containing the spread of the virus.

He further said that the School must make special efforts for more admission of girl students.

School’s Administrative Officer Squadron Leader R.K. Dey, senior teacher S. Suryanarayan and other staff were present.

Col. G. Kannan has the experience of serving as the Principal of various Training Schools of Defence Department. He has been conferred Vice-Chief of Staff Award in recognition of his service. He is a Post-Graduate in Computer Applications and holds a B.Ed degree too.