Colourful start for Chinnara Mela

April 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25-day ‘Chinnara Mela,’ the children’s summer camp organised by the city’s theatre repertory Rangayana, got off to a colourful start yesterday.

Noted singer and Music Director Vasuki Vaibhav inaugurated the camp with the theme ‘Nammee Tainela’ (Our Motherland) by applying make-up on children. The Chinnara Mela this year is dedicated to theatre Music Director Srinivas Bhat (Cheeni Mama) who passed away on Jan. 25, 2023.

Later, Vasuki Vaibhav began his speech by rendering the popular Dasavani ‘Indina Vaara Shubha Vaara…’ Observing that Srinivas Bhat was a top theatre Music Director, he said that his (Bhat’s) theatre songs are evergreen. The dedication of this Summer camp to him is a befitting tribute to the great theatre personality, he maintained.

Pointing out that the theatre plays a vital role in the growth of music, Vasuki opined that while schools taught him academics, the theatre educated him on the way of life and the value of samskara. Noting that he has an emotional bond with the Rangayana since his childhood days, he said that mingling with people helps a lot in increasing our self-confidence.

“In my view, Rangayana and B.V. Karanth are one and the same. The Rangayana built by B.V. Karanth is hosting Chinnara Mela and this Mela provides a perfect platform for children to exhibit their skills and talent. If the talented children have a strong base, then there is no doubt that they are going to become top artistes in the future,” he said while complimenting the parents for bringing their children to Rangayana.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, in her address, quoting Rashtrakavi Kuvempu said that children are born ‘Vishwamanavas.’ But as they grow, they get caught in the web of selfish ideas and become ‘Alpa Manavas’ (Selfish human beings). Children by birth are innocent with no inherence of any hatred or jealousy. As such, children must be brought up in such a manner that they become ‘Vishwamanavas’ as aspired by Kuvempu, she said adding that parents have the responsibility of making their children learn the values of life.

Continuing, she said that Rangayana has been organising ‘Chinnara Mela’ since 1997 and iconic Littérateur Shivaram Karanth was one among the chief guests at the inaugural Mela. In the past 26 years, the Mela is becoming more and more popular with the passing of years, she said while thanking the Rangayana Director, Technicians , Artistes and all others who have been at the centre-stage of the success of the Mela all these years.

The Mela Director Krishnakumar Narnakaje spoke about the late Theatre Music Director Srinivas Bhat, to whom this year’s Chinnara Mela is dedicated.

Vasuki Vaibhav rejoiced with children by joining the children in chorus singing. He also regaled the children by singing the song ‘Mysuru Rajyada Doreye Ranadheera Nayakane…’ and other popular songs.

Nine-year-old G. Pranati of Mysuru, who is considered as the youngest Wushu Champion of India, was the centre of attraction at the inauguration. Her Wushu performance enthralled the huge audience.

Senior actor Shivajirao Jadhav presided. Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa stayed away because of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Chinnara Mela, which has been organised after a gap of three years due to COVID pandemic, will conclude on May 5. More than 300 children are taking part in this 25-day event which promises to explore the inherent talent among children.