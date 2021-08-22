Commercial bodies to move HC against MCC’s tax policy

August 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the MCC upwardly revising the property taxes and all other Revenue taxes amidst the COVID crisis, owners of several commercial properties and buildings, who have strongly opposed the MCC’s move, held an interaction with Arun Ponnappa, a senior Karnataka High Court Judge and an expert in Revenue tax issues, at Saptapadi Kalyana Mantap in Vijayanagar, this morning.

The meeting unanimously resolved to petition the High Court for seeking an immediate stay on the MCC’s tax regime in respect of commercial properties. The interactive meeting was held under the banner of MCC Revenue Tax Payers and more than 40 members from different associations took part.

Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that though a delegation from trade bodies recently met the MCC Commissioner G.Lakshmikantha Reddy, the Commissioner expressed his helplessness saying that the Tax revision was done as per a Government order.

The interactive meeting focused on Four-key issues concerning commercial bodies- Imposition of high tax after Super-Commercial and Commercial classification of properties, Double taxation, Non-issuance of C.R’s (Completion Report) in respect of commercial buildings and exhorbitant hike in Trade license fee.

The members handed over all the documents and records pertaining to payment of Taxes to senior HC advocate Arun Ponnappa, who said that a petition will be filed in the High Court seeking a stay against the MCC’s actions, which has caused a lot of problems for Commercial property owners in Mysuru city.