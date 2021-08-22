Yaduveer visits Regatta venue; appeals to promote sport

August 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Day three of the National Regatta Competition witnessed speeches by various senior sailors in the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam this morning.

Meanwhile, the event received a boost when Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, visited the spot to witness the ongoing activities. Speaking to SOM, Yaduveer said this is a most adventurous water sport which had failed to get its due importance in the country. The backwaters of KRS is an ideal place to hold this championship. “I will appeal to people to see and promote this sport”, he added.

The sailors favoured simplified rules for the promotion of this sport. The club must target youngsters to create interest in sailing. Captain Aravind Sharma and others were present.

Notice served

Notice has been served on the owner of a land adjacent to the venue of National Regatta Competition warning of legal action in case of any breach in Corona safety protocol. Yelwal Sub-Inspector H.K. Nikitha has served a notice on Sanjay, land owner, at around 3.30 pm yesterday, asking him to ensure strict implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour rules by the participating sailors.

Responding, Captain Sharma, Founder, Royal Mysore Sailing Club, said the Police notice has been received and will give appropriate reply soon.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Departments of Fire Services and Health have given permission to hold the event.