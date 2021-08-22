Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away

August 22, 2021

Lucknow: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow last night at about 9.15. He was 89.

He was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath informed that Singh’s last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on the evening of Aug. 23 which will be a public holiday.

Singh was appointed CM of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1991, but resigned following the demolition of Babri Masjid on Dec. 6, 1992. He became Chief Minister for a second term in 1997, but was removed by his party in 1999 and left the BJP, forming his own party.

In September 2019 he was brought to trial for criminal conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid. He was acquitted by a Special CBI Court in 2020.