TET for appointment of teachers held

August 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: About 11,500 eligible candidates from Mysuru district alone appeared for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test-2021(KARTET-2021), which was held today (Aug. 22) in city amidst weekend curfew.

In Mysuru, the TET for appointment of teachers in schools, was held at 31 centres spread across the city and a total of 11,427 registered candidates (4,248 for morning session and 7,179 for afternoon session), had opted for centres in Mysuru.

The Paper-1 was held in the morning session (9.30 am to 12 noon) and Paper-2 in the afternoon session (2 to 4.30 pm).

The exam was conducted with all Government SOPs in place and under tight Police security. All the exam halls were cleaned and sanitised ahead of the exam. Also, all candidates were asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing.

Health check up counters were set up at the entrance of all exam centres, where the candidates underwent thermal screening and candidates who were found with COVID -19 symptoms such as cough, cold and fever were tested for Oxygen Saturation level.

As a precautionary and safety measure, the authorities had reserved special rooms at all exam centres for those who were found symptomatic.

Also, an ambulance was reserved for meeting any health emergencies.

The Police had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in 200 Mt. radius around all the exam centres. All photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres were asked to shut down for the day.